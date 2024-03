The Marlins reassigned Smeltzer on Monday.

Unless he negotiates a release from his minor-league deal with Miami, Smeltzer is likely to open the season as a swingman for the pitching staff at Triple-A Jacksonville. Smeltzer is heading into his second season with the Miami organization after he compiled a 6.45 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB across 22.1 innings at the big-league level in 2023.