Smeltzer signed a minor-league contract Wednesday with the Marlins, Andersen Pickard of Prime Time Sports Talk reports.

Smeltzer was pushed off the 40-man roster in Miami at the end of the regular season and then elected to become a free agent, but he is back as organizational depth for the 2024 campaign. The 28-year-old left-hander owns a career 4.32 ERA and 112:41 K:BB in 162.1 career major-league innings.