Head is in Jupiter rehabbing from an adductor strain, Alex Krutchik of FishonFirst.com reports.

Head was part of the Padres' trade package to acquire Luis Arraez on May 3. Before the trade, Head was slashing .237/.317/.366 with two triples, one home run and nine RBI over 104 plate appearances in Single-A. The 19-year-old outfielder is considered day-to-day while he works through the adductor strain.