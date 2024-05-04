The Padres traded Head to the Marlins on Friday alongside Woo-suk Go, Jakob Marsee and Nathan Martorella in exchange for Luis Arraez, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Head has slashed .237/.317/.366 with nine RBI across 104 plate appearances this year at Single-A. The 19-year-old outfielder still has a long way to go before he's ready for his big league debut, but with the Marlins seemingly entering a rebuild, the front office may take a more aggressive approach with Head and push him through their farm system as fast as possible.