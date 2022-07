Fishman's contract was selected by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Fishman has spent the last two seasons at Triple-A Jacksonville, and he was successful out of the bullpen over the first half of the 2022 season. He posted a 1.87 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 43.1 innings over 25 relief appearances and will be rewarded with his first big-league call-up. However, the southpaw should serve mainly as a low-leverage reliever who can pitch multiple innings if needed.