The Padres traded Marsee, Dillon Head, Woo-suk Go and Nathan Martorella to the Marlins on Friday in exchange for Luis Arraez, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Marsee got off to a hot start at Double-A when he arrived in San Antonio near the end of last season, but he has struggled to get going in 2024, slashing .185/.337/.333 with five RBI across 103 plate appearances. He'll likely remain in Double-A as he moves to the Marlins' farm system, but a return to form at the plate could warrant a promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville before the end of the year.