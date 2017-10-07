Marlins' Javy Guerra: Outrighted Saturday
Guerra was outrighted from the 40-man roster Saturday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins removed four players from their 40-man roster Saturday, and the 31-year-old relief pitcher was one of them. Over the course of 16 appearances with the big-league team this season, Guerra allowed just seven earned runs (3.00 ERA) and recorded a 12:7 K:BB in 21 innings.
