Guerra was outrighted from the 40-man roster Saturday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins removed four players from their 40-man roster Saturday, and the 31-year-old relief pitcher was one of them. Over the course of 16 appearances with the big-league team this season, Guerra allowed just seven earned runs (3.00 ERA) and recorded a 12:7 K:BB in 21 innings.