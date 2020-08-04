Brigham was placed on the 10-day injured list, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.
Brigham was among the 13 Marlins placed on the injured list ahead of the team's return to play after a COVID-19 outbreak. However, a specific reason for Brigham's placement on the injured list wasn't announced.
