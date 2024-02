Brigham signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Brigham, 32, collected a 5.26 ERA and 42:18 K:BB over 37.2 frames with the Mets last season. The veteran right-hander has managed a 4.76 ERA over 117.1 innings at the big-league level but has also fanned 121 batters.