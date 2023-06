Brigham gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning during Tuesday's win over the Brewers. he struck out one.

The right-hander spoiled a possible combined shutout for the Mets with a shaky eighth inning that saw him throw only 14 of 29 pitches for strikes. Brigham has struggled overall in June, posting a 6.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB through 9.2 innings while working mainly in low-leverage spots -- his last hold was recorded June 1.