Jeff Brigham: Dismissed by Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks released Brigham on Tuesday.
Brigham passed through waivers after being designated for assignment and is now free to sign on with another organization. The right-handed reliever has spent most of this season at the Triple-A level, posting a 5.23 ERA and 32:9 K:BB over 20.2 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Brigham: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Brigham: Officially demoted•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Brigham: Will be sent back down•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Brigham: Return to majors on tap•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Brigham: Receives NRI deal from Arizona•
-
Twins' Jeff Brigham: Makes return from IL•