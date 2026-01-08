The Cubs signed Brigham to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Brigham made four relief appearances for the Diamondbacks last season, yielding three runs over 3.1 innings. He'll turn 34 in February and has collected a 4.85 ERA over 94 appearances (four starts) covering parts of six big-league seasons. Brigham is likely to begin the 2026 season as relief depth at Triple-A Iowa.