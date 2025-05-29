The Diamondbacks are expected to select Brigham's contract from Triple-A Reno ahead of their weekend series against the Nationals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Brigham made his last appearance in the big leagues during 2023 for the Mets. He pitched in 37 games and posted a 5.26 ERA across 37.2 innings. In 17 appearances for Triple-A Reno in 2025, he has a 5.82 ERA in 21.2 innings with 34:9 K:BB. The 33-year-old will take the roster spot of Kevin Ginkel, who is set to be optioned.