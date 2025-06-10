The Diamondbacks optioned Brigham to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Brigham's demotion comes after he surrendered three runs without recording an out during Monday's win over Seattle. With Justin Martinez (elbow) and Christian Montes De Oca (elbow) moving to the IL, the D-backs will call up Kevin Ginkel, Bryce Jarvis and Tayler Scott to reinforce their bullpen.