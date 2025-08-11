Diamondbacks' Jeff Brigham: Removed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks designated Brigham for assignment Monday.
Brigham has spent most of this season at Triple-A Reno, posting a 5.23 ERA and 32:9 K:BB over 20.2 frames. The 33-year-old seems likely to pass through waivers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Brigham: Officially demoted•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Brigham: Will be sent back down•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Brigham: Return to majors on tap•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Brigham: Receives NRI deal from Arizona•
-
Twins' Jeff Brigham: Makes return from IL•
-
Twins' Jeff Brigham: Out with oblique injury•