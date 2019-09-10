Yamamoto (forearm) has just a slight chance to return to the Marlins this season, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Yamamoto has been dealing with a forearm strain since the end of August. Previous reports cast his return in a more favorable light, with the expectation being that he'd make a start in the instructional league before being activated from the 10-day injured list, but president of baseball operations Michael Hill appeared to be more pessimistic Tuesday.