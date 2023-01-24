site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Jordan Yamamoto: Lands deal with Dodgers
Yamamoto signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday.
It's not clear whether Yamamoto has been given an invitation to major-league spring training. The 26-year-old spent all of 2022 in the minor leagues with the Mets, with his most extensive action coming at Double-A Binghamton where he posted a 4.55 ERA over 31.2 innings.
