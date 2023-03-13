Yamamoto announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he has decided to retire from professional baseball.

Yamamoto's decision comes just one week after the Dodgers reassigned him to minor-league camp after he was unable to claim a spot on the team's Opening Day roster. The 26-year-old right-hander made 21 appearances (19 starts) in the majors from 2019 through 2021, logging a 6.05 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 96.2 career innings between the Marlins and Mets. Yamamoto struggled mightily in 2022 in stops with three of the Mets' minor-league affiliates, and rather than facing the likelihood of another year on the farm in the Dodgers organization, he's elected to close the door on his playing career.