The Marlins placed Joyce (undisclosed) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Miami will likely be down two potential starting outfielders to begin the season with Lewis Brinson (undisclosed) also joining Joyce on the IL. Neither Joyce nor Brinson has yet to report to camp due to an unspecified issue, and the Marlins have yet to offer a timeline for either player's return to action. With Joyce and Brinson on the shelf, Harold Ramirez, Jon Berti or even prospect Monte Harrison could be in the mix for more time in the outfield, where only Corey Dickerson appears to be locked in as a full-time starter.