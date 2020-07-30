Venditte signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Venditte joined the Marlins as a non-roster invitee earlier in the year but elected free agency in July after he was left out of the team's 60-man player pool. Now with the Marlins dealing with multiple absences related to COVID-19, it sounds like the veteran reliever could be summoned to the majors in short order. Venditte made just two appearances in 2019 and allowed six runs over 3.1 innings, though he also posted a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 15 outings (14 innings) in 2018.