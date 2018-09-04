O'Brien had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

O'Brien was traded from the Dodgers to the Marlins back in June. The 28-year-old has spent the entire season in the minors, slashing a combined .216/.330/.506 with 30 homers across 110 games between Double- and Triple-A. He'll serve as a right-handed power bat off the bench for the Marlins. O'Brien owns a career .176/.228/.446 slash line with six homers across 79 big-league plate appearances.