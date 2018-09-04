Marlins' Peter O'Brien: Contract selected from minors
O'Brien had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
O'Brien was traded from the Dodgers to the Marlins back in June. The 28-year-old has spent the entire season in the minors, slashing a combined .216/.330/.506 with 30 homers across 110 games between Double- and Triple-A. He'll serve as a right-handed power bat off the bench for the Marlins. O'Brien owns a career .176/.228/.446 slash line with six homers across 79 big-league plate appearances.
More News
-
Marlins' Peter O'Brien: Traded to Marlins•
-
Dodgers' Peter O'Brien: Assigned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Peter O'Brien: Designated for assignment Monday•
-
Dodgers' Peter O'Brien: Claimed by Dodgers•
-
Rangers' Peter O'Brien: Designated for assignment Saturday•
-
Rangers' Peter O'Brien: Claimed by Rangers, optioned to Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...