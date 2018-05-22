Marlins' Starlin Castro: Two hits in Monday's loss
Castro went 2-for-4 with a triple and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Mets.
It's his third multi-hit performance in the last six games, pushing Castro's slash line to .296/.337/.397 on the season. The 28-year-old still only has two homers on the year, a disappointment after he cranked 37 in his last two campaigns with the Yankees, but he's still supplying respectable fantasy value otherwise with 20 RBI and 26 runs through 47 games.
