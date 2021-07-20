General manager Mike Rizzo said Tuesday that he does not expect Castro to return to the Nationals this season after allegations of domestic violence placed the infielder on administrative leave last week, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The league is still investigating the 31-year-old, but it doesn't sound like he'll be suiting up for Washington again even if he avoids serious penalty. Castro's future hold serious question marks, and it remains to be seen if he'll see a major-league diamond any time soon.