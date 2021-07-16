Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday while the leave investigates an alleged domestic violence incident, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
The leave will initially last seven days. It's unlikely he returns after that period, however, as similar situations have typically involved multiple leave extensions until the league completes its investigation.
