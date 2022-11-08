Yoshida is expected to be posted by the Orix Buffaloes within the next two weeks, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The 29-year-old outfielder is looking to make the jump to the highest level after helping the Buffaloes to a title this past season. He was a big part of his team's success, slashing .335/.447/.561 and finishing second in NPB with a 1.008 OPS. Overall, his .960 career OPS doesn't trail fellow Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki's lifetime .985 OPS by much, and the latter's relatively successful transition to the major-league level may help Yoshida's market this winter. Suzuki has more power, hitting 38 homers in his final NPB season compared to 21 for Yoshida, but Yoshida's outstanding 8.1 percent strikeout rate should give him the chance to post a high batting average even against tougher competition. Yoshida does come with significant defensive questions, however, as he's a sub-par defender even in left field, which may limit both his potential suitors and his future playing time.