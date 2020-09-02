site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Ali Sanchez: Shipped to alternate site
The Mets optioned Sanchez to their alternate training site Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Sanchez's demotion clears a spot for Robinson Chirinos, whom the Mets acquired from the Rangers in a deadline-day deal Monday. Chirinos will displace Sanchez as the No. 2 catcher behind Wilson Ramos.
