The Mets have selected Tidwell with the 52nd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Shoulder soreness early in the year limited Tidwell to 39 innings this year at Tennessee, but he still threw 137.2 innings over the past two seasons, with 27 of his 31 appearances coming in the rotation. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound righty has a mid-90s fastball (touches 99 mph), and three average or better offspeed pitches. His slider is plus, while his changeup and curveball need further refinement. Despite the velocity on his fastball, it can be fairly straight, so pro hitters could still do well against it. His command has a ways to go, but his control is probably good enough for him to start.