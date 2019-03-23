Gomez was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.

He didn't sign a deal with the Mets until the beginning of March and visa issues delayed him even further, so there simply wasn't enough time for Gomez to show the club whether he could still contribute. He's set to begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse.

