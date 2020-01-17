Gomez intends to announce retirement at the end of the Dominican League season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Gomez played for six major-league teams during his time in the big leagues, though he intends to retire as a Brewer, per Nightengale. The 34-year-old will end his career with a .252 batting average along with 145 home runs, 546 RBI and 268 stolen bases over 1,461 games.