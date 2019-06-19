Gomez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Gomez will take a seat for the second time in four games as Juan Lagares picks up another start in center field Wednesday. Since the start of June, Gomez is slashing .184/.238/.342 with two homers, two stolen bases and a 41.9 percent strikeout rate in 12 games.

