Gomez was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday.

Gomez reverted to a bench role over the last week with his last start coming June 23. The 33-year-old finished June with a .170/.231/.209 slash line in 19 games and saw the need for him dissipate with Michael Conforto taking over the everyday role in center field. Noah Syndergaard (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

