Stewart went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Getting the start in left field with Brandon Nimmo nursing an intercostal issue, Stewart did a credible job as the leadoff hitter. Nimmo wound up pinch hitting a slugging a walk-off homer in the ninth inning however, so the assignment for Stewart was purely a short-term one. The 30-year-old has played well enough to keep a bench job even after J.D. Martinez joined the big-league roster, and Stewart sports a .206/.389/.426 slash line on the season with four homers and 16 RBI in 90 plate appearances.