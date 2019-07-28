Smith (foot) will undergo a CT scan Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left foot after undergoing an MRI on Saturday and was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list later in the day. The transaction rules Smith out for at least the next week and a half, but the 24-year-old won't have a clear timetable for a return until the results of his CT scan are known. For the duration of Smith's absence, J.D. Davis is expected to take over as the Mets' everyday left fielder.

