Smith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

After he was granted his release from his minor-league deal with the Rays earlier Wednesday, Smith quickly landed with the Red Sox on a one-year contract and was included in the lineup upon joining the team. He started at first base in Wednesday's 6-2 win, going 1-for-4 with an RBI. While Masataka Yoshida (thumb) is on the shelf along with Triston Casas (ribs), the Red Sox could have room in the lineup at designated hitter and first base for both Smith and Garrett Cooper (wrist), though the lefty-hitting Smith will still likely sit against most left-handed pitchers. Smith finds himself on the bench Thursday with the Giants bringing southpaw Kyle Harrison to the hill.