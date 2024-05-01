Smith is expected to sign a major-league contract with the Red Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Garrett Cooper had to exit Tuesday's game versus the Giants after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch, but Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican hears Cooper is expected to be fine. Smith instead looks like a replacement for Bobby Dalbec and could share time at first base with Cooper. Smith had been at Triple-A Durham in the Rays organization before requesting and being granted his release Wednesday. The 28-year-old first baseman hit only .254/.326/.366with 12 home runs over 153 games with the Nationals last season.