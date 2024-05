The Rays released Smith on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Topkin hears that Smith is expected to sign a major-league contract with another club, although the identity of that team isn't known at this point. Smith has slashed .263/.337/.375 with two home runs over 21 games this season at Triple-A Durham. The 28-year-old had a .692 OPS across 153 contests last season with the Nationals.