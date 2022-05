Katoh was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Katoh was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays in early May and will now receive his first major-league opportunity with the Mets. The 27-year-old is unlikely to play a significant role for New York given the infield is currently in good health.