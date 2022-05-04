site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Gosuke Katoh: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
May 4, 2022
Katoh was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old was sent down by Toronto on Sunday, and he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster after right-hander Casey Lawrence's contract was selected Wednesday. Katoh will likely remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
