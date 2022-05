Katoh was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Katoh was called up by the Mets on Tuesday, but he didn't appear in any games during his stint with the major-league club. The 27-year-old has gone just 1-for-17 with a stolen base, three walks and seven strikeouts over five games in Syracuse this year, but he should see more consistent playing time in the minors.