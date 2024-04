Bader went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

His sixth-inning shot down the left-field line helped break the game open for the Mets. It was Bader's first homer with the club, and after a slow start at the plate to 2024, the 29-year-old has come alive by batting .385 (10-for-26) over his last seven games. The surge has lifted his slash line to .288/.327/.365 with three steals, five RBI and eight runs on the season.