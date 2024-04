Bader went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Pirates.

Bader played the hero Monday for the Mets as he broke a tie in the eighth inning with a two-RBI double off Aroldis Chapman. His double knocked Chapman out of the game, allowing him to promptly steal third base off the new reliever, Roansy Contreras. Bader is riding a five-game hit streak while slashing .304/.333/.326 over 48 plate appearances on the season.