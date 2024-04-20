Bader went 4-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

Bader drove in New York's second run with a single in the second inning before swiping a bag in the sixth. The Mets center fielder has collected a hit in 11 of his past 13 games, batting .361 (17-for-47) with nine runs scored, six RBI and four steals over the span. Overall, Bader is slashing .333/.367/.421 over 60 plate appearances and is a fixture in the starting lineup, batting eighth or ninth.