Giants' Harrison Bader: Ruled out for season

Giants manager Tony Vitello said Thursday that Bader (foot) won't return from the 10-day injured list before the end of the season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Placed on shelf May 30 after experiencing plantar fasciitis in his left foot, Bader worsened the injury when he was involved in a scooter accident last weekend. According to Vitello, the Giants were already anticipating Bader to miss the remainder of the season before his accident, though the outfielder's recovery timeline could be extended as a result of the setback. Bader underwent a follow-up MRI on his foot earlier in the week but the Giants haven't provided any details regarding to what extent the scooter accident worsened his injury. The 32-year-old will be heading into the second season of a two-year, $20.5 million deal in 2027 after finishing his inaugural campaign in San Francisco with a .170/.198/.358 slash line to go with five home runs, 14 RBI and 10 runs over 30 games.