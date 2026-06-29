Giants' Harrison Bader: Progressing in recovery

Bader (foot) will start his hitting and throwing progressions later this week, Evan Webeck of the California Post reports.

Bader landed on the 10-day injured list in late May due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He was cleared to start running after getting stem-cell treatment for his foot, and he's on track to resume hitting and throwing in the coming days. Bader's next step is to embark on a rehab assignment, though it's unclear whether he'll be ready to return to the majors before the mid-July All-Star break.