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Giants' Harrison Bader: Progressing in recovery

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bader (foot) will start his hitting and throwing progressions later this week, Evan Webeck of the California Post reports.

Bader landed on the 10-day injured list in late May due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He was cleared to start running after getting stem-cell treatment for his foot, and he's on track to resume hitting and throwing in the coming days. Bader's next step is to embark on a rehab assignment, though it's unclear whether he'll be ready to return to the majors before the mid-July All-Star break.

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