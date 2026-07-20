Giants' Harrison Bader: Not yet close to returning

Bader (foot) is unlikely to be activated from the 10-day injured list until after the trade deadline, Evan Webeck of the California Post reports.

Bader was cleared to resume running the bases at the beginning of the month, but the team hasn't provided much of an update since. Manager Tony Vitello stated Monday that Bader is progressing slowly, and he failed to provide an estimated timetable for the outfielder's return. The 32-year-old will presumably need to complete a rehab assignment in the minors before being activated.