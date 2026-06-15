Giants' Harrison Bader: Gets stem-cell treatment for foot

Bader met with Dr. Robert Anderson on June 5 and received a stem-cell injection to address plantar fasciitis in his left foot, MLB.com reports.

Bader will be shut down from baseball activities for the time being while he waits for the shot to take effect and relieve discomfort in his foot. While the Giants have yet to offer a formal timeline for Bader's projected return from the 10-day injured list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relays that the veteran outfielder "doesn't sound like" he's close to playing again. The Giants should continue to get by with a platoon of Drew Gilbert and Jonah Cox in center field while Bader is on the shelf.