The Giants transferred Bader (foot) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The transaction clears room on the 40-man roster for left-hander Matt Wilkinson, who was called up from Triple-A Sacramento to start Wednesday's game in Cleveland. The Giants had already ruled Bader out for the season shortly after the All-Star break, when the outfielder suffered further damage to his injured left foot in a scooter accident. Manager Tony Vitello said that even before the accident, Bader had been considered out for the season while struggling to recover from plantar fasciitis, which sent him to the IL on May 30. Bader slashed just .170/.198/.358 over 30 games in what was a highly disappointing first season with the Giants, who signed him to a two-year, $20.5 million deal in January.