The Giants and Bader (foot) have reached a contract resolution and he is expected to remain in the organization, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants suspended payment of Bader's contract in late July after he further injured his left foot in a scooter accident. The two sides have since come to terms on a resolution, though the specifics of that agreement aren't clear and it's still not a given that Bader will be on the roster in 2027. Bader has been going through a running progression and is expected to be healthy for spring training. He signed a two-year, $20.5 million contract last offseason but was limited to just 30 games in the first year of the deal.