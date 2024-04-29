Tong has posted a 36:5 K:BB through four starts and 18.2 innings for Single-A St. Lucie to begin the season without giving up an earned run.

The 20-year-old right-hander got stretched out to six innings in his most recent start Thursday, allowing only two hits and striking out nine without walking anyone. Tong was a seventh-round pick in 2022 and struggled to locate his pitches in his big-league debut last year, but he seems to have taken a massive step forward with his control and command this season. Per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic, Tong already features two plus pitches, including a 93 mph fastball that's produced an incredible 43.7 percent called plus swinging strike rate. It may not be long before the Mets test him against High-A hitters.