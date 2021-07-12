The Mets have selected Schwartz with the 111th pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The UCLA first baseman stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds. 2021 was his first full college season and he hit .405 with seven home runs. Despite his size, Schwartz doesn't boast huge power. Rather, he is a disciplined hitter with a high-contact swing that misses few pitches in the strike zone. Past hip, knee and shoulder injuries are certainly a concern, but his skills at the plate are too enticing to ignore.